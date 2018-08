The artwork 'Tiger, Tiger, Tiger' (2015) by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is on display at the show Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei took to social networks on Sunday to denounce that his Beijing studio, which has been in his possession since 2006, was being demolished by the government without any prior notice.

Ai tweeted a link, according to which the demolition began on Friday.