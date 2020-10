People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) activists demonstrate in front of the Miami Seaquarium on Oct. 6, 2020, to demand that the marine park free the orca 'Lolita' who has spent 50 years in captivity there. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Animal rights activists, including one woman dressed as an orca but wearing shackles, gathered on Tuesday in front of the Miami Seaquarium to call on the Spanish firm Parques Reunidos to free Lolita, a killer whale that has been kept there for 50 years.

"This isn't part of our culture. It's cruel," Lyn, the activist who was outfitted as Lolita for several hours, told EFE.