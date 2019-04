An activist from the group Code Pink holds a placard during a speach by US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams in Washington, Apr. 25 2019 EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

A Code Pink activist interrupted US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliot Abrams' speech on Thursday during an Atlantic Council Center event.

The woman stood up on a chair and raised a placard that read “no coup in Venezuela” as she yelled “how dare you?” to those present.