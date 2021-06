Activists from 'PETA' and 'Animal Hero Kids' protest to demand freedom for the orca 'Lolita', who has spent 50 years in captivity, outside the Miami Seaquarium in Miami, Florida, 01 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Activists from 'PETA' and 'Animal Hero Kids' protest to demand freedom for the orca 'Lolita', who has spent 50 years in captivity, outside the Miami Seaquarium in Miami, Florida, 01 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Activists from 'PETA' and 'Animal Hero Kids' protest to demand freedom for the orca 'Lolita', who has spent 50 years in captivity, outside the Miami Seaquarium in Miami, Florida, 01 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

About a dozen children with the Animal Hero Kids environmentalist group on Tuesday in front of the Miami Seaquarium called for it to release the orca Lolita, who was captured 50 years ago when she was younger than some of the activist kids.

Carrying signs reading "Younger than me when no longer free" and "Animal Hero Kids for Lolita's liberation," the children - ages 9-12 - urged the Spanish Parques Reunidos company to free the 57-year-old killer whale.