A Yemeni graffiti artist paints graffiti on a wall depicting a child soldier during a campaign to end the recruitment and use of children in conflicts, in Sana'0a, Yemen, April 10, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni boy looks at graffiti sprayed on a wall depicting a child soldier walking with evil during a campaign to end the recruitment and use of children in conflicts, in Sana'a, Yemen, April 10, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

When children leave a warzone the most important aspect of their psychological recovery is to feel useful again and one way of doing this is by offering them real opportunities, an activist and former child soldier said.

Ishmael Beah witnessed the assassination of his father and two brothers aged 11 in the small village of Mobbwemo during the Sierra Leone civil war between 1991 and 2002 and by the time he was 13, he was taken by government officials and made into a child soldier.