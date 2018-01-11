A photo dated Jan. 10, 2018, of Cesar Rios, the executive director of the Salvadoran Migrant Institute, a San Salvador-based non-governmental organization. Rios told EFE in an interview that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, was using so-called Dreamers (young undocumented migrants) and Temporary Protected Status beneficiaries as bargaining chips in a broader plan to secure congressional funds for his anti-immigrant policy agenda. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The president of the United States is using so-called Dreamers (young undocumented migrants) and Temporary Protected Status beneficiaries as bargaining chips in a broader plan to secure congressional funds for his anti-immigrant policy agenda, the director of a Salvadoran non-governmental organization said in an interview with EFE.

Cesar Rios, executive director of the San Salvador-based Salvadoran Migrant Institute (INSAMI), said Donald Trump's administration ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program last year and announced the termination of TPS for Salvadorans this month so he could trade future protections for those affected populations for legislative items that serve his "political and economic interests."