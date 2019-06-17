Protesters sleep on a road as they continue a rally demanding a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A protester sleeps on a road during a rally demanding a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill, outside the Legislative Council building, in Hong Kong, China, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Demosisto Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (3-R) talks to the media after being released of the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute Hong Kong, China, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Demosisto Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (L) talks to the media after being released of the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute Hong Kong, China, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Demosisto Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong talks to the media after being released of the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute Hong Kong, China, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, an iconic 2014 Umbrella Revolution leader, was released from a Hong Kong prison on Monday after serving a two-month sentence, and days after massive protests forced the suspension of a controversial extradition bill that would allow individuals to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The activist confirmed his freedom on social media and asked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down and withdraw the proposed legislation that has sparked an unprecedented outpouring of public anger on Hong Kong streets.