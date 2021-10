The United Kingdom branch of Greenpeace shut down the street in front of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence on Monday by installing a statue of the British leader spattered with oil to protest his government's support for an offshore oil project in Scotland.

Activists wearing jackets and hats emblazoned with "Stop Cambo" chained themselves to the statue on Downing Street, which stands 3.6 m (12 ft) tall and is surrounded at the base by oil barrels.