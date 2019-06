An undated handout photograph provided by Peta shows an elephant chained up at a zoo in Samut Prakan, Thailand. EPA-EFE/PETA HANDOUT

An undated handout photograph provided by Peta shows an orangutan in a cage at a zoo in Samut Prakan, Thailand. EPA-EFE/PETA HANDOUT

An undated handout photograph provided by Peta shows a chimpanzee chained up at a zoo in Samut Prakan, Thailand. EPA-EFE/PETA HANDOUT

An undated handout photograph provided by Peta shows tourists taking photos with a tiger at a zoo in Samut Prakan, Thailand. EPA-EFE/PETA HANDOUT

The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on Wednesday called for a boycott of a zoo in Thailand after a video exposing alleged cruelty to animals in the country’s tourist industry.

The footage was filmed by PETA at a zoo and crocodile farm in Samut Prakan, on the outskirts of Bangkok.