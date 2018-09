General view of the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar at dawn, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians and international protesters sleep at a school at the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian man walks between Bedouin sheds at the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Sept. 14, 2018.EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians and international protesters sleep at a school at the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Sept. 14, 2018. EP-EFEA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian protesters and international volunteers camped out overnight in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank Friday ahead of its planned demolition by Israeli authorities who claim the settlement was built without a permit.

Khan al-Ahmar is a cluster of shacks and rudimentary buildings home to around 180 people – roughly half of whom are children – located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem, near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.