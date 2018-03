the executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, Arturo Vargas, speaks in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Lenin Nolly

The Donald Trump administration's move to include a question about immigrants' citizenship status on the 2020 Census could spark a legal battle.

Activists and politicians characterized as unconstitutional and an "attack" on immigrants the inclusion of the citizenship status question on the upcoming Census, and the move spurred the California Attorney General's Office to file suit against the Department of Commerce in an attempt to block it.