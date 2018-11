Activists hold placards as they gather outside the parliament building to hand over a memorandum and petitions to end child marriage in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Dozens of child rights activists held a rally outside the Malaysian parliament on Tuesday before submitting a petition calling for an end to child marriage.

The demonstrators, which included dozens of schoolgirls, delivered a memorandum and petition with over 156,000 signatures to the government, an epa-efe journalist reports.