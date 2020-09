Delhi riot victim Mubina Begum sits at a makeshift shelter in the aftermath of clashes that broke out in New Delhi, India, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Delhi riot victims Nawab showing the images of his burnt property inside the local rehabilitation camp in the aftermath of clashes that broke out in New Delhi, India, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

The arrest of a former student leader in India for his alleged role in the deadly violence that shook the national capital in February has caused an outrage in the country with human rights defenders and activists on Wednesday calling it the latest in a series of a politically motivated witch-hunt by the government.