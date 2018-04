Protesters scuffle with French police during the eviction of environmentalist protesters from the ZAD area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Environmentalist protesters camped at a forest in northwestern France on Monday continued to clash with riot police who were attempting to evict them from the area, with many activists flinging mud at the officers, according to an epa reporter on the ground.

Some 2,500 police officers faced angry demonstrators who have been camping for years at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, originally with the aim to prevent the construction of an airport.