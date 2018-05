Thai pro-democracy activists Nuttha Mahattana (C) and Ekachai Hongkangwan (C- Back) are escorted by Thai police officers at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Supporters cheer arrested Thai pro-democracy activist Rangsiman Rome (L) at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai pro-democracy activist Anon Nampa (L) is escorted by Thai police officers at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Activists granted bail after being detained for calling for elections in Thailand

Fifteen pro-democracy activists were granted bail Thursday after they were arrested for participating in a Bangkok rally calling for elections, a legal source told EFE.

Pattani Yaodam, a lawyer from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) explained that the activists were given bail on the the condition that they respect a government ban on political assembly, and that they must return to court on Jul. 11, 2018.