Riot police officers patrol the streets as they open roads blocked by supporters of the opposition leader Raila Odinga during a protest in Mathare slum, in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A young girl follows others to flee as police fires tear gas to disperse the supporters of the opposition coalition The National Super Alliance (NASA) and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Mathare slum, Nairobi, Kenya, Oct.6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

A woman who lost her two sons during post-election violence in Kenya in 2017 has told EFE that she has decided to become an activist fighting against extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances in the East African nation.

Benna Buluma's sons Victor and Bernard were killed on Aug. 9, 2017 when security forces cracked down to disperse protesters in Mathare, one of the country's poorest areas, after the electoral commission announced the results of the Aug. 8 elections that declared President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner.