A group of activists donned pig masks for a protest to denounce a sexual harassment and assault scandal at the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A group of activists donned pig masks for a protest to denounce a sexual harassment and assault scandal at the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A group of activists donned pig masks for a protest to denounce a sexual harassment and assault scandal at the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A group of activists donned pig masks for a protest here Thursday to denounce a sexual harassment and assault scandal at the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

"We want to raise awareness so that everybody knows what happened. Harassment has not only taken place in Hollywood, but also in nonprofit, government and international organizations," Nicole Finkelstein, head of the Mexico branch of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), told EFE.