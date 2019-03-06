A woman holds a sign 'If we stop, The World stops' during the internationalist Women's Fight Demo demonstration on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Berlin, Germany, March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARKUS HEINE

Feminist activists in Belgium have called for a national strike on International Women's Day to highlight the persistent social and economic inequalities women face globally, one of the organizers told EFE on Wednesday.

A group of Belgian activists, called Collecti.e.f 8maars, has been working with several women's groups to coordinate and generate momentum for a strike that was triggered by a walkout that took place in Spain last year and which saw over 5 million people take to the streets across the country to demand equality.