Greenpeace activists and residents of communities suffering from industrial pollution create a mock hospital ward outside the Chilean presidential palace in Santiago on Thursday, Oct. 17, to demand that the government commit to shutting down coal-fired power plants by 2030, a decade sooner than planned. The sign on the bed reads: "President, Coal poisons us." EFE-EPA/Alberto Pena

Passers-by were astonished to see 20 people lying in hospital beds, hooked up to oxygen tanks and covered by sheets "stained" with pollution.