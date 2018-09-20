The bridge of the tree house, from which a young Photographer fell on 19 September in the forest Hambacher Forst in Morschenich, Germany, Sept 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JONAS NOLDEN

Candles at the site, where a young Photographer fell from a robe bridge on 19 September in the forest Hambacher Forst in Morschenich, Germany, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JONAS NOLDEN

An activist sits at the site, where a young Photographer fell from a robe bridge on 19 September in the forest Hambacher Forst in Morschenich, Germany, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JONAS NOLDEN

Environmental activists camped out in an ancient forest in western Germany on Thursday lit candles and paid their respects to a journalist who died the previous day when he fell from a rope bridge running between treehouses.

Police operations to clear protesters from Hambach Forest, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Cologne, where activists were trying prevent German company RWE from clearing parts of the 12,000-year-old wooded area in order to mine for brown coal, or lignite, were halted following the death of the man.