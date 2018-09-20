Environmental activists camped out in an ancient forest in western Germany on Thursday lit candles and paid their respects to a journalist who died the previous day when he fell from a rope bridge running between treehouses.
Police operations to clear protesters from Hambach Forest, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Cologne, where activists were trying prevent German company RWE from clearing parts of the 12,000-year-old wooded area in order to mine for brown coal, or lignite, were halted following the death of the man.