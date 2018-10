An Indonesian woman waves traditional fabric during a handicraft exhibition at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesian workers prepares the venue of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesian activists hold placards reading 'Reject one map policy from the World Bank' during an anti-International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting rally in front of the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian activists hold placards during an anti-International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting rally in front of the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

A large crowd of protesters gathered outside the embassy of the United States in Jakarta on Monday to demonstrate against the International Monetary Fund and World Bank as their annual meetings kicked off in Bali.

Indonesian activists shouted anti-US slogans and held aloft placards that read "Reject one map program from the World Bank", an efe-epa journalist reported.