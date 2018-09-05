Protesters from NGOs grouped under the Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice (DCJ) gather at the UN headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, to demand the protection of farmers and indigenous peoples during climate change negotiations, on Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GASPAR RUIZ-CANELA

Activists on Wednesday condemned biofuels at a protest in front of the United Nations headquarters in Bangkok, where an international conference on climate change is being held.

More than 1,400 delegates from 182 countries and the European Union as well as 568 participants from non-profits and several agencies are taking part in the Bangkok Climate Change Conference, which will end on Sunday. It seeks agreement on a framework of guidelines and regulations before finalization at the COP24 climate change conference in Poland in December.