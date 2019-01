An activist from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), dressed as an injured bird, holds a placard during a protest against the use of glass-coasted kite strings during a demonstration ahead of the Lohri festival in Amritsar, India, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

The Indian chapter of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals on Friday staged a protest in the northern city of Amritsar against the use of sharp kite strings that are fatal for birds, two days before the traditional Lohri festival, which marks the peak kite-flying season in India.

A PETA activist posed as a bird entangled in sharp kite strings and drenched with blood near the gate of Amritsar's famous Golden Temple monument, an efe-epa journalist reported.