Campaigners from the organization 'Save the Children' protest against the visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the UK with a statue protest outside parliament in London, Britain, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Protesters recreated grizzly scenes of war outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday, urging the Prime Minister to pressure the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to halt his country's bombing campaign in Yemen during his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom, as reported by an epa photojournalist.

The demonstration was organized by Avaaz, a civic platform that among other causes promotes human rights, saw one person dressed up as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman tossing replica child-sized body bags onto a heap as another activist, dressed as Theresa May, counted a stack of cash.