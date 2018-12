A West Papuan activist holds a placard during a rally at a main street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Dozens of West Papuan pro-independence activists on Wednesday protested in Jakarta, demanding a referendum and sovereignty over the Indonesia-ruled region rich in natural resources.

The protesters marched on Jakarta streets, shouting anti-government slogans and flashing placards to demand a referendum in the former Dutch colony.