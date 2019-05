A Greenpeace activist is lowered to a waiting police boat from the under-carriage of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Greenpeace activists Tuesday scaled the Sydney Harbour Bridge demanding that the Australian government declare a climate emergency, while police arrested 13 people.

Before sunrise, three activists were found abseiling from the bridge holding placards which read "100% Renewables" while on land they were accompanied by a group of people who have been affected by disasters caused by climate change.