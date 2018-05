Indian activists hold the posters and stand near Victoria Memorial during an awareness campaign on World Thalassemia Day in Kolkata, Eastern India, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian activists release a sky lantern with a message 'Prevent Thalassemia' near Victoria Memorial during an awareness campaign on World Thalassemia Day in Kolkata, Eastern India, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Activists stage awareness event in Kolkata for Thalassemia Day

A group of activists gathered in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Tuesday to mark World Thalassemia Day.

About 20 people, including small children, rallied near the Victoria Memorial carrying signs and placards to raise awareness of the genetic blood disorder.