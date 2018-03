Indian men associated with the Rape Roko Movement, or Stop Rape movement participate in a protest march against rape within the country in New Delhi, India, Mar. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Dozens of young shirtless activists gathered in New Delhi Tuesday to protest against the argument that provocative dressing leads to rapes.

Demonstrators, including fully-clothed girls, took to the streets of the central part of the Indian capital with placards against sex crimes.