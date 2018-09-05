A coalition of animal rights groups urged the Indonesian government on Wednesday to keep its promise of banning the trade of dog and cat meat after providing evidence that it was still available for purchase at a market on North Sulawesi island.

In mid-August, Dog Meat-Free Indonesia, which includes local and international NGOs, shared pictures and video footage of dogs and cats being bludgeoned over the head and blow-torched while still alive at the Tomohon extreme market in the North Sulawesi province.