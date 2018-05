Australian nun Patricia Fox waves to supporters as she arrives at the Department of Justice (DOJ) office to file her petition for review of her case in Manila, Philippines, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A group of activists has called on the Philippine government to halt the expulsion of an Australian missionary worker, who on Friday filed a petition with the Department of Justice to review a deportation order.

The Movement Against Tyranny, made up of leftist activists, urged the DoJ to accept Patricia Fox's appeal to review the Bureau of Immigration order to deport her.