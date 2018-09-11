Activists celebrating Catalonia's National Day on Tuesday called for the release of pro-Catalan independence politicians being held in provisional detention over their roles in last year's banned referendum, as well as allowing those who fled Spain to return.
The northeastern region's annual celebrations, locally known as "La Diada," exposed divisions between those in favor of independence and those in favor of Spain's unity, with the latter not participating in the official event, one year after the regional Parliament approved a law paving the way for holding a referendum on independence.