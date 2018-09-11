A protester shows her badges prior to a march called by Catalan pro-independence group Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) on occasion of the National Day of Catalonia (Diada) celebrations in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 11 September 2018. EPA/Toni Albir

Activists celebrating Catalonia's National Day on Tuesday called for the release of pro-Catalan independence politicians being held in provisional detention over their roles in last year's banned referendum, as well as allowing those who fled Spain to return.

The northeastern region's annual celebrations, locally known as "La Diada," exposed divisions between those in favor of independence and those in favor of Spain's unity, with the latter not participating in the official event, one year after the regional Parliament approved a law paving the way for holding a referendum on independence.