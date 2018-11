A member of environmental advocate group 'Ecowaste Coalition' joins a demonstration in front of the South Korean embassy in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Members of environmental advocate group 'Ecowaste Coalition' stage a demonstration in front of the South Korean embassy in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Dozens of environmental activists rallied outside the South Korean embassy in Manila on Thursday to urge Seoul to stop dumping its garbage in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

Protesters with the EcoWaste Coalition submitted a letter to South Korean ambassador Han Dong-man, calling on his government to "ensure the speedy return of tons of garbage imported from South Korea," which have been left at two locations in Mindanao, according to a press statement issued by the group.