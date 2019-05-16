Agung Dwinurcahya, Geographic Information System Manager from the Indonesian NGO HaKa (Forest, Nature and Environment of Aceh), works on the plantation mapping process in the HaKa office in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, May 10, 2019 (issued May 16, 2019). EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The battle against illegal oil palm plantations on the Indonesian island of Sumatra is being fought hundreds of kilometers above ground through orbiting satellites that manage to penetrate the veil of secrecy of those involved in the rapid deforestation ravaging the island's bustling ecosystems.

The European Union and countless non-profits consider the cultivation of oil palms the prime cause of deforestation in the world's two main palm oil-producing countries, Malaysia and Indonesia. There is a growing call by activists for greater transparency amid the reluctance of authorities and corporations to make information about these plantations public.