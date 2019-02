Courtesy Photo of Chile's National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) of the Planchon-Peteroa volcanic complex during an eruption on Feb. 14, 2019, in the southern region of Maule, Chile. EPA-EFE / Sernageomin / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / BETTER QUALITY AVAILABLE

Central Chile's Planchon-Peteroa volcano showed an increase in its activity and particulate matter emissions early Thursday morning, with a smoke plume reaching an altitude of 2 km (1.2 mi.) above the crater, authorities said.

The increase in activity is similar to that on the night of Feb. 1 and thus "the occurrence of new episodes of similar or even greater energy cannot be ruled out," the National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) said in a statement.