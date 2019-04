Australian actress Eryn-Jean Norvill arrives with family to the Supreme Court in Sydney, Australia, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER RAE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian actor Geoffrey Rush (C) arrives at the Supreme Court in Sydney, Australia, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/DYLAN COKER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian actor Geoffrey Rush (C) speaks to the media alongside his wife Jane Menelaus (L) outside the Supreme Court in Sydney, Australia, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER RAE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush on Thursday won a defamation case against an Australian newspaper that had published articles accusing him of sexually harassing a female co-star during a theater production in Sydney.

The actor had filed a lawsuit against The Daily Telegraph, its publisher Nationwide News, a subsidiary of News Corp Australia, and journalist Jonathon Moran for two stories published in November 2017.