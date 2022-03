Special Prosecutor Dan Webb (L) sits in the courtroom during the sentencing of US actor Jussie Smollett at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 10 March 2022. EFE-EPA/BRIAN CASSELLA / POOL

US actor Jussie Smollett (C) stands in the courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as he is sentenced for staging an attack on himself in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 10 March 2022. EFE-EPA/BRIAN CASSELLA / POOL

US actor Jussie Smollett listens as his grandmother testifies in his behalf during his sentencing for staging an attack on himself in the courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 10 March 2022. EFE-EPA/BRIAN CASSELLA / POOL

Actor Jussie Smollett, known for the series "Empire," was sentenced Thursday to 150 days in prison for faking an alleged racist and homophobic attack in Chicago, United States, in January 2019.

In addition to spending almost half a year in jail, the actor will spend another 30 months on probation and must pay $120,000 in compensation to the city of Chicago, plus a $25,000 fine.