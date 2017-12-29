A handout photo made available by Las Vegas News Bureau on Dec. 28, 2017 shows US actress and singer Rose Marie (2-L) in the Bugsy Suite in the Flamingo Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Mar. 3, 1993. EPA-EFE/LAS VEGAS NEWS BUREAU HANDOUT -- Mandatory credit: LVNB via european pressphoto agency -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

American actor Rose Marie, famous for playing Sally Rogers in "The Dick Van Dyke Show", died on Thursday at the age of 94 in Los Angeles, her official website said.

"Heaven just got a whole lot funnier," said the obituary on her website.