US actress Cynthia Nixon attends "The People's State of the Union" event in New York City on Jan. 29, 2018. Nixon has announced her candidacy to challenge Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the party primaries. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Photo showing US actress Cynthia Nixon attending the Tony Awards on June 11, 2017. Nixon has announced her candidacy to challenge Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the party primaries. EFE-EPA/ Jason Szenes

Actress Cynthia Nixon, who became famous for her role in the popular series "Sex and the City," will move from acting and activism into the political sphere in New York, announcing a campaign to challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking his third term, in the party primaries in September.

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us," Nixon said on her Twitter account on Monday after speaking in the media about the idea for months.