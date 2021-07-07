Former Brooklyn police captain Eric Adams on Tuesday night claimed victory in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.
The current Brooklyn borough president is now likely to be the heavily-Democratic city's second Black leader.
New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams talks to reporters during a press conference outside his office in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 24 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE
New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (C) talks with supporters before a press conference outside his office in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 24 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE
New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams gives a thumbs up a supporter during a press conference outside his office in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 24 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE
Former Brooklyn police captain Eric Adams on Tuesday night claimed victory in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.
The current Brooklyn borough president is now likely to be the heavily-Democratic city's second Black leader.