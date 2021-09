Two women await their orders outside Rojo restaurant in Havana on 25 August 2021. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a disparate impact on Cuba's fledgling but increasingly important private sector over the last 18 months, pushing some businesses to the edge of collapse while turbo-charging growth for others.

Fidel Espinosa, owner of the Swing Habana bar in the capital's Vedado neighborhood, told Efe that he is waiting "patiently" for Covid-19 to pass so he and his 13 employers can "start over from zero."