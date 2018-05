A woman fixes the collar of a man posing for photos at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Mandaluyong City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino informal settlers are seen at a shantytown in Manila, Philippines, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino informal settler children are seen at a shantytown in Manila, Philippines, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino informal settlers are seen at a shantytown in Manila, Philippines, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Asian Development Bank has exceeded its climate change and gender equality targets, according to a report released on Thursday during its 51st Annual Meeting in Manila.

In its 2017 Development Effectiveness Review, which measures how well the bank is executing its corporate strategy, the ADB found that the share of its operations supporting climate change mitigation or adaptation rose to 49 percent during 2015-2017, exceeding the 45 percent 2020 target.