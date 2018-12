A view of the logo at the front building of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila, Philippines, Dec 06 2011. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Asian Development Bank on Friday announced a loan of $408 million for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the southern Philippines city of Marawi, which was liberated last year from a group linked to the Islamic State (IS).

The assistance includes a $300 million loan for projects managed by local authorities, such as the rehabilitation of homes, businesses and social services, the ADB said in a statement.