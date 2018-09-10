Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao speaks during the Board of Governors Opening Session at the 51st Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Add to lightbox Add to basket

The contribution of the Asia-Pacific region to global GDP rose to 42.6 percent, the Asian Development Bank said in a report on Monday, adding that the region also achieved its Sustainable Development Goals in poverty eradication.

The GDP at Purchasing Power Parity of the 48 regional members of ADB, including China, Japan, Hong Kong, Pakistan and Australia, increased from 30.1 percent in 2000 to 42.6 percent in 2017, as the economies shifted their dependance on agriculture to industry and services.