A spotted hyena inspects a new enclosure at the Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two spotted hyenas were set to make their public debuts at the Adelaide zoo on Wednesday.

15-year-old Gamba and three-year-old Mkoko were seen inspecting their new enclosures earlier in the day, an epa-efe journalist reported.