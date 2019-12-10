Educating children about the threats of the climate crisis is important but spreading awareness among adults is just as imperative due to the pressing need for action, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old, who shot to international recognition with her FridaysForFuture school strike movement, told a conference at the COP25 UN climate summit in Madrid that the science behind the climate crisis should be made relatable so people can grasp the real sense of urgency surrounding it.