William Moomaw (L), Professor Emeritus of International Environmental Policy at the Fletcher School, and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg (R), take part in a round table with scientists held on the sidelines of the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 10 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg attends a round table with scientists held on the sidelines of the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 10 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Youba Sokona, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Deputy President, Environmental Policy Professor William Moomaw, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, German activist Luisa Neubauer, Ko Barrett, IPCC Deputy President, Sivan Kartha of Enviroment Institute of Stockholm and Rachel Cleetus of Union of Concerned Scientists take part in a round table with scientists held on the sidelines of the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 10 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during a round table with scientists held on the sidelines of the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 10 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Adults must be educated on climate as much as children, Thunberg says

Educating children about the threats of the climate crisis is important but spreading awareness among adults is just as imperative due to the pressing need for action, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old, who shot to international recognition with her FridaysForFuture school strike movement, told a conference at the COP25 UN climate summit in Madrid that the science behind the climate crisis should be made relatable so people can grasp the real sense of urgency surrounding it.