The Advisory Board for the Committee for Implementation of the Recommendations on Rakhine State, established by the Myanmar government to address the Rohingya refugee crisis, presented its final report at their last meeting amid criticisms and resignations of its members.
The chairman of the board, former Foreign Minister of Thailand Surakiart Sathirathai, submitted the report on Thursday to the de facto leader of the Myanmar government Aung San Suu Kyi, state media reported Friday without giving details about its content.