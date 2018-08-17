Rohingya refugees walk under the rain as they arrive at Bangladesh border at Teknaf, Bangladesh, 09 September 2017. According to United Nations more than 270,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar from violence over the last few weeks, most trying to cross the border and reach Bangladesh. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Kenzo Oshima (R), member of Myanmar's Independent Commission of Enquiry For Rakhine (ICOE), talks to media during the press briefing in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 16 August 2018. The Commission is tasked to investigate allegations of human rights violations and related issues following the terrorist attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army in Rakhine State with a view to seeking accountability and formulating recommendation on steps to be taken to ensure peace and stability in Rakhine State. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Rosario Manalo, chairperson of Myanmar's Independent Commission of Enquiry For Rakhine (ICOE), talks to media during the press briefing in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 16 August 2018. The Commission is tasked to investigate allegations of human rights violations and related issues following the terrorist attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army in Rakhine State with a view to seeking accountability and formulating recommendation on steps to be taken to ensure peace and stability in Rakhine State. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

epa06952518 Surakiart Sathirathai, chairman of the Rakhine Advisory Board, talks to media about the Rakhine Advisory Board's final report during a press conference in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

A Rohingya boy cries as hundreds of Rohingya refugees walk through water in a paddy field at Bangladesh's border as they flee from Budichong, Myanmar, after crossing the Naf river, Bangladesh 09 October 2017. International organizations have reported claims of human rights violations and summary executions allegedly carried out by the Myanmar army. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The Advisory Board for the Committee for Implementation of the Recommendations on Rakhine State, established by the Myanmar government to address the Rohingya refugee crisis, presented its final report at their last meeting amid criticisms and resignations of its members.

The chairman of the board, former Foreign Minister of Thailand Surakiart Sathirathai, submitted the report on Thursday to the de facto leader of the Myanmar government Aung San Suu Kyi, state media reported Friday without giving details about its content.