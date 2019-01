Courtesy image that shows how the tires of an evacuated passenger jet from Aeromexico were reduced to half after they caught fire while attempting to land in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico, on Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Carlos Rosas/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An Aeromexico passenger jet was evacuated Thursday after its tires caught fire while landing in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, the airline reported.

"During the landing of flight AM120 MEX-GDL, operating with Boeing 737-800 equipment, smoke appeared (from) the landing gear (and was) brought under control by airport personnel. The 151 passengers on board and the crew were disembarked and they are fine," said the Mexican airline on Twitter.