Firefighters work on site where a large explosion occurred at a restaurant in Sapporo, Japan, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE-EPA FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE NO ARCHIVES

An explosion and its consequent fire that injured 42 people at the weekend in the Japanese city of Sapporo was caused by the ignition of aerosol sprays, state broadcaster NHK reported Tuesday citing police.

The incident occurred on Sunday inside a commercial two-storey building in Sapporo on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.