Afghan security officials inspect the scene a day after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan security officials inspect the scene a day after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan authorities reveal 13 people killed in Kabul attack were policemen

13 people killed in a suicide attack in Kabul were Afghan police officers, authorities said on Friday.

The attack took place on Thursday in Kabul's Banaee neighborhood, as the police were monitoring a small demonstration.