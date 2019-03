A file picture shows German 'Bundeswehr' army soldiers stand together at Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, Dec. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KAPPELER/POOL

Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif observed a shutdown on Thursday as armed supporters of a powerful former governor clashed with government forces over the appointment of a new provincial police chief.

The central government cleared the appointment of Abdul Raqib Mubariz as the new police chief of Balkh, replacing Gen Akram Sammeh, amid worsening security situation in the northern province.